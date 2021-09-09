 Skip to main content
Letter: Governor Ducey Lies Again
Letter: Governor Ducey Lies Again

Governor Ducey says he is "looking out for the little guy", and sites his flat tax rate as why. He says the average tax payer savings is $350 per year. True, but, only because the savings for the wealthiest tax payers is so large. The following data is from the Accountants at the Joint Legislative Budget Committee. For a person earning 40,000 to 50,000 dollars a year, their average tax is $683, and their tax break is $39. Those earning 200,000 to 500,000 dollars per year, receive an average tax cut of $3202. For those earning $500,000 to $1,000,000, their tax cut is $12,000, an almost 40% reduction. Those making over $1,000,000 receive an average reduction of 43%. So much for the little guy. A nice way to subvert the voter approved Proposition 208 so the rich would not have to pay a little more for Arizona schools, ranked 49th in funding in the latest survey. Nice job Doug.

Don Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

