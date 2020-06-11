Letter: Governor Ducey receives a solid "d" on his Pandemic response

How would you grade Governor Ducey on his handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic? According to John Hopkins University who has been keeping the statistics, the seven day increase in new cases as of today, June 9th is 30%. Think we’ve tried to return to normal too soon? The Governor started out fairly well on March 11 declaring a Public Health Emergency, on March 15 closing the schools, and on March 31 issuing a stay-at-home order.
Federal guidelines to re-open the economy require a 14 day decrease in new cases which hadn’t happened when stay-at-home order expired May 15. The University’s Pandemic Modeling suggested a possible May 31 opening.
On May 12 he said, “We are clearly on the other side of this pandemic” and allowed the stay-at-home order to expire May 15. Oh, really? Arizona has reached 1047 deaths and rapidly rising. I’d give him a “d.”
Leadawn Anderton
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!