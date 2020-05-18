Letter: Governor Ducey’s Leadership

Governor Ducey extended the State of Arizona ‘s stay at home executive order through at least May 15, with some exceptions (elective surgeries for one). I believe he has demonstrated responsible leadership, explaining his reasoning, citing public health as his main concern. He refers to science as the basis for sound policy. He rightly expresses grave concern for individual and business economic loss. His communication language is measured, thoughtful, fact based. He has not publicly engaged in speculation about any of the political contentions repeated over and over in all media. Though one can disagree with his executive orders and/or plan for easing stay- at-home orders and the wearing of masks in public, his reasoning is clear, unencumbered by inflammatory language. I am grateful. I believe Arizona citizens are the beneficiaries of his leadership because anxiety about the circumstances is not further provoked by extraneous political words.
Katherine Hoskinson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!