Letter: Governor Ducey serving Trump not Arizona

Arizonan's COVID-19 infection and death rate are dangerously spiking because Governor Ducey is a Trump sycophant. Trump told Governors to open up bussiness' because it was worse for Americans’ having them closed than open. So Ducey immediately opened Arizona businesses even though CDC guidelines advised against opening until a steady decline in infections and deaths was achieved. Now, Arizona’s infection and death numbers are spiking pushing Emergency Rooms and ICUs into emergency status. Ducey, you aren’t serving Arizona. You're serving Trump. Ducey needs to resign or be recalled.

Glenn Johnson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

