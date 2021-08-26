Letter: Governor Ducey

Governor Ducey has not intentionally infected a single Arizona citizen who died from covid. However, he has advocated policies that have contributed to their deaths.
Instead of preventing the implementation of masking mandates, he should be pleading with his constituents to mask indoors and get vaccinated immediately. He should be urging public schools to take every precaution to avoid infections instead of punishing them for mandating student and staff masking.
The twenty four high ranking Nazi defendants at the Nuremberg Trials did not personally kill people. However, they created and implemented the policies that resulted in the deaths of millions during WW2. Twenty one were convicted of crimes against humanity.
I judge Governor Ducey guilty of crimes against humanity. It is tragic that Governor Ducey most likely will never be held accountable for his destructive behavior.
Stuart Sellinger
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.