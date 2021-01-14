Letter: Governor Ducey

Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Governor Ducey has to be one of the most ignorant politicians in the United States.
Arizona is one of the MOST and HIGHEST rated states when it comes to Covid. He wants to put students back in the classroom. To pit them back in the classroom is basically signing a death warrant.
I have sincere doubts he has school age children or he would not put them in danger. Wake up Governor Ducey and keep any child safe from danger.
Pere Monteverde
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.