 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Governor Ducey
View Comments

Letter: Governor Ducey

Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Governor Ducey has to be one of the most ignorant politicians in the United States.

Arizona is one of the MOST and HIGHEST rated states when it comes to Covid. He wants to put students back in the classroom. To pit them back in the classroom is basically signing a death warrant.

I have sincere doubts he has school age children or he would not put them in danger. Wake up Governor Ducey and keep any child safe from danger.

Pere Monteverde

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Local-issues

Letter: Yes, Recall Finchem

If he was only an incompetent embarrassment, that's bad enough. But believing and promoting dishonest conspiracies and participating in insurr…

Local-issues

Letter: Shame on you

Shame on you Governor Ducey and Dr. Christ. Due to your lack of action in the face of a horrible crisis this state is now number one in THE WO…

Local-issues

Letter: COVID Vaccine

It appears that the Pima County Health Department is suffering from some form of paralysis. Weeks into vaccine availability and there is still…

Local-issues

Letter: The Border Wall

Tim Steller is calling for the restoration of environmental damage caused by Customs and Border Protections' border wall (Arizona Daily Star D…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News