 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Governor Ducey
View Comments

Letter: Governor Ducey

  • Comments

Like his fellow GOP Governors, Abbott and DeSantis, Governor Ducey has gone off the rails. His anti-mask orders for AZ schools is, using a word he used to refer to President Biden’s caution to schools regarding anti-mask mandates, pathetic. I am proud of the systems and universities that have ignored his orders and required masks. Nothing is more important than the safety of our children. To put them at risk over a nonsensical political stance that ignores science and the advice of leading medical experts shows how little the Governor cares about our kids and how deeply rooted he is in GOP ideology. It’s a shame that he further embarrasses AZ, already the butt of many crude remarks about the Cyber Ninjas “recount” of Maricopa County.

Rick Smith

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Governor Ducey

Governor Doug Ducey has just leaped ahead of former Governor Evan Mecham as the worst Governor in the history of Arizona. Even though “Ev” was…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News