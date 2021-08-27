Letter: Governor Ducey

Like his fellow GOP Governors, Abbott and DeSantis, Governor Ducey has gone off the rails. His anti-mask orders for AZ schools is, using a word he used to refer to President Biden’s caution to schools regarding anti-mask mandates, pathetic. I am proud of the systems and universities that have ignored his orders and required masks. Nothing is more important than the safety of our children. To put them at risk over a nonsensical political stance that ignores science and the advice of leading medical experts shows how little the Governor cares about our kids and how deeply rooted he is in GOP ideology. It’s a shame that he further embarrasses AZ, already the butt of many crude remarks about the Cyber Ninjas “recount” of Maricopa County.
Rick Smith
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.