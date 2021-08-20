Letter: Governor Ducey

Governor Doug Ducey has just leaped ahead of former Governor Evan Mecham as the worst Governor in the history of Arizona. Even though “Ev” was a racist crackpot, his misdeeds were nothing compared to Ducey’s. By pandering to Trump’s base, he is willing to sacrifice our children for his own political aspirations. More than 30 years ago the people of Arizona recalled Mecham. I truly hope history will repeat itself with Ducey.
Robert Davidson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.