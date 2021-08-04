 Skip to main content
Letter: Governor Ducey
Letter: Governor Ducey

Governor Ducey

Does Ducey realize the impact of his edicts concerning masks and vaccines.? It wasn’t praying that got us to the moon and back, it was science. It is that same science that got us to the vaccine and the value of wearing a mask. So that makes me think, is he really making a decision on our well being based on something other than science. I wonder what that could be ? Science is a wonderful thing. Come on Ducey use it.

Frank Flasch

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

