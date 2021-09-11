Letter: Governor Ducey's Continued Malfeasance

I am thoroughly appalled and disgusted by Gov. Ducey's spurious decision to misuse millions of dollars of federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for private school vouchers in order for the children of anti-maskers to avoid wearing masks in the classroom. Laughably, he claims this is all about giving people choices!
These public funds were intended to assist businesses and individuals who are struggling economically. They were not provided for Ducey to help misguided, misinformed people avoid taking reasonable protective measures against the spread of COVID-19! Arizona Republicans have abrogated their responsibility to protect the public against the pandemic, and this ridiculous voucher giveaway is yet another putrid example of their malfeasance!
Gov. Ducey should do the state a favor, resign immediately and go back to pushing ice cream!
Waid Reynolds
Green Valley
