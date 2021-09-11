 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Governor Ducey's Continued Malfeasance
View Comments

Letter: Governor Ducey's Continued Malfeasance

  • Comments

I am thoroughly appalled and disgusted by Gov. Ducey's spurious decision to misuse millions of dollars of federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for private school vouchers in order for the children of anti-maskers to avoid wearing masks in the classroom. Laughably, he claims this is all about giving people choices!

These public funds were intended to assist businesses and individuals who are struggling economically. They were not provided for Ducey to help misguided, misinformed people avoid taking reasonable protective measures against the spread of COVID-19! Arizona Republicans have abrogated their responsibility to protect the public against the pandemic, and this ridiculous voucher giveaway is yet another putrid example of their malfeasance!

Gov. Ducey should do the state a favor, resign immediately and go back to pushing ice cream!

Waid Reynolds

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Too many people

As a 50-year-plus citizen of Tucson I'm finally writing of something that's been on my mind for years. Many years ago I traveled by car from A…

Local-issues

Letter: Bishop Weisenburger

Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying …

Local-issues

Letter: Minimum wage

Joshua Jacobsen is to be congratulated for writing an intelligent, nuanced editorial on the minimum wage proposals currently being thrashed ov…

Local-issues

Letter: Hoffman imprecise

Jonathan Hoffman's opinion essay on herd immunity is overly nitpicky about what it takes to create herd immunity and is a sidewise boost to th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News