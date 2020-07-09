Letter: Governor Ducey's fitness for office
View Comments

Letter: Governor Ducey's fitness for office

We are finally number one! Arizona's public school systems rank near the bottom. Our per capita income ranks near the bottom, but under Governor Doug Ducey our rate of infection from COVID 19 is Number One.

Ducey is way out of his depth as Governor of AZ. He is a follower, when we need a bold leader. Now that the reality of the pandemic is proving that science beats ignorance, it's time to look for smart, rational, local and state leadership which will secure a better future for all Arizonans and not just a small group of elitists.

Let's work together with, and for our families and friends. We know what we did wrong. Now let's do it right!

Morton Cederbaum

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Local-issues

Letter: Bighorn Fire

Please, enough with the obsequious fawning over the "brave" firefighters whose working philosophy seems to be, "We need to burn this forest do…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News