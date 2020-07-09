Letter: Governor Ducey's fitness for office

We are finally number one! Arizona's public school systems rank near the bottom. Our per capita income ranks near the bottom, but under Governor Doug Ducey our rate of infection from COVID 19 is Number One.
Ducey is way out of his depth as Governor of AZ. He is a follower, when we need a bold leader. Now that the reality of the pandemic is proving that science beats ignorance, it's time to look for smart, rational, local and state leadership which will secure a better future for all Arizonans and not just a small group of elitists.
Let's work together with, and for our families and friends. We know what we did wrong. Now let's do it right!
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
