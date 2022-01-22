Letter: Governor Ducey's Legacy

Governor Ducey is proud of his legacy. He revealed his “accomplishments” on January 10 in the State of the State Address. Arizona has finally achieved a top ten rating in two categories: 1) Third in the country for the number of COVID deaths; 2) Tenth in the country for crime. And proudly, we are in the bottom for education (#46), teacher salaries, and household income and are the laughing stock of the world for our expenditure of millions to try to unsuccessfully prove a fraudulent election under the direction of incompetent and inexperienced Cyber Ninjas. Why did the legislators who claimed “fraud” not question possible “fraudulent” votes for the Republicans who won in 2020??? It is not a laughing matter when we have legislators who participated in the January 6, 2021 insurrection, are members of Oath Keepers, and along with Ducey want to prohibit businesses and schools from protecting public health.
Perhaps Ducey would have had a better legacy if he had stuck with ice cream parlors.
S.B. Katz, M.D., J.D.
Foothills
