 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Governor Ducey's Legacy
View Comments

Letter: Governor Ducey's Legacy

  • Comments

Governor Ducey is proud of his legacy. He revealed his “accomplishments” on January 10 in the State of the State Address. Arizona has finally achieved a top ten rating in two categories: 1) Third in the country for the number of COVID deaths; 2) Tenth in the country for crime. And proudly, we are in the bottom for education (#46), teacher salaries, and household income and are the laughing stock of the world for our expenditure of millions to try to unsuccessfully prove a fraudulent election under the direction of incompetent and inexperienced Cyber Ninjas. Why did the legislators who claimed “fraud” not question possible “fraudulent” votes for the Republicans who won in 2020??? It is not a laughing matter when we have legislators who participated in the January 6, 2021 insurrection, are members of Oath Keepers, and along with Ducey want to prohibit businesses and schools from protecting public health.

Perhaps Ducey would have had a better legacy if he had stuck with ice cream parlors.

S.B. Katz, M.D., J.D.

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Real estate prices

I think everyone in Tucson has noticed the sharp increase in real estate prices over the last year or so. Prices have gone up anywhere from 30…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News