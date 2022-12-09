 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Governor Ducey's Opportunity

  • Comments

Thank you to current and incoming Arizona House and Senate Democratic Leaders Rebecca Rios, Reginald Bolding, Raquel Terán, and Andrés Cano for demanding the governor call a special session. As these lawmakers proclaim: "It's time" to override the Aggregate Expenditure Limit and allow Arizona's public schools to use the funds the Legislature appropriated for that purpose in spring 2022.

Do the right thing. Governor Ducey. This is your opportunity to leave the governorship on a positive note for all Arizonans. Bring the legislature back in session to make good on your/their promise to fund district public schools. The 90% of our K-12 students who attend these schools matter not only to their families and educators but also to the current and future health of their communities and our state!

Judi Moreillon

Northeast side

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Cochise County

Letter: Cochise County

So Cochise County's laughingstock Commissioners Judd and Crosby were just being "thoughtful" when they refused to certify the recent election.…

Letter: Kari the Impaler

Letter: Kari the Impaler

Brilliant move by Kari Lake to alienate many moderate Republican voters with her nasty remarks and gestures towards John McCain and those who …

Letter: Flipped Out Finchem

Letter: Flipped Out Finchem

So Mark Finchem lost his election. He also seems to have lost his mind. He has so many wacky conspiracy theories, and so few ties to reality.

Letter: Extreme Candidates

Letter: Extreme Candidates

Let’s hear it for the ticket splitters - the people who saved Arizona from disaster. When you compare the vote totals for the Republicans who …

Letter: Self destruction

Letter: Self destruction

So the upshot of the election is that the Republicans on the cochise County board of supervisors won't confirm the vote, potentially disenfran…

Letter: Acountability

Letter: Acountability

We should all be grateful that the elections are over for another two years, finally all of the commercials spewing distortions and false clai…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News