Letter: Governor Ducey's Opportunity

Thank you to current and incoming Arizona House and Senate Democratic Leaders Rebecca Rios, Reginald Bolding, Raquel Terán, and Andrés Cano for demanding the governor call a special session. As these lawmakers proclaim: "It's time" to override the Aggregate Expenditure Limit and allow Arizona's public schools to use the funds the Legislature appropriated for that purpose in spring 2022.

Do the right thing. Governor Ducey. This is your opportunity to leave the governorship on a positive note for all Arizonans. Bring the legislature back in session to make good on your/their promise to fund district public schools. The 90% of our K-12 students who attend these schools matter not only to their families and educators but also to the current and future health of their communities and our state!