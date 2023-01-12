Letter: Governor Hobbs statistics

Re: Governor Hobbs's assertion that 90% of Arizonans favor legalized abortions. I'm not sure where she gets that number. My household was certainly not contacted; and knowing that the election for governor was very close, and one of the issues was the candidates' stand on abortion, I would say that the number of Arizonans that support abortion is far less than what she stated. Perhaps she should look more carefully at what the people in her state really want rather than accepting numbers from some obviously bogus statistics.