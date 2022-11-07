Letter: Governor Qualifications

When considering your vote for governor, take into account the real requirements for the job. The day-to-day work of the governor is not grandstanding about border issues or "stolen" elections from two years ago. It is budgets and legalities and reading long, detailed reports in order to understand all the complexities of a situation. I have served on boards of several local nonprofits, and even the monthly reports of budgets of around a million dollars annually are highly complex documents. Imagine someone like Ms. Lake, who never ran a business or served in any previous government position, facing a budget of 13.6 billion dollars and trying to make sense of it. Katie Hobbs has many years of government service and lots of background. She might not be quick with the zinger, but who cares? She's steady and brings experience and intelligence. She has my vote.