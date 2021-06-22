 Skip to main content
Letter: Governor's Executive Order
Letter: Governor's Executive Order

Governor, would you prohibit the MVD from administering tests to evaluate a driver’s competence and knowledge of traffic laws? Of course not. Having qualified licensed drivers is a matter of public safety that impacts us all.

With the emergence of the highly contagious and more severe Delta variant, infections are destined to rise. Why then would you deny a university its obligation to protect the health of its students? Parents send their children to school with a reasonable expectation that they will be safe. Hence, the vaccinations required by K-12 schools, which you acknowledged should be kept in place. Why should it be any different for college students? Are they less deserving of protection? ASU’s requirement that students either be fully vaccinated or undergo regular testing to ensure they remain Covid-free is not unreasonable.

As a responsible leader, you have a duty to protect Arizona’s college students from another disastrous outbreak. As a matter of public safety, it is time to rescind your executive order.

Dr. Jacolyn Marshall

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

