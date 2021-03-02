Letter: Governor withholding funds for Covid19

It has been my privilege since the beginning of January to be one of the volunteers giving immunizations against COVID-19. It has been a blessing to be able to give these free of charge, and for the County to be able to offer testing also free of charge. This is the best and the only way to defeat this, the worst pandemic in over a century. However, it is of course not free of charge. The city and county are providing these on faith that the massive cost will be recompensed, as promised, by Congress. The money has been received, but Governor Ducey has refused to release it to Tucson and Pima County, and evidently other Counties. It is inconceivable, and unconscionable, from the standpoint of those of us 'in the trenches' for this money to be withheld, when we face the very real possibility of not being able to continue to test and vaccinate our population.
Abraham R. Byrd III, M.D.
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.