Letter: Governor's election

Republicans lost the governor's office not due to fraud, but the candidate. If Robson had won the primary, she'd probably been elected. Instead the party chose a full election denying, Trump hugging candidate. Saying she drove a stake through McCain's legacy helped alienate her from some Republicans and many independents. If you want to win state wide elections stoo nominating candidates like Oz, Walker, Lake, Finchem, and Masters. They lost mainly by being unlikable to the general populace.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

