Letter: Governor's election

So Kari Lake wants to be Arizona's next governor and campaigns on the denial of the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election. William Bar, the Trump appointed U.S. Attorney and Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader for the Republican say it was legitimate. Plus 63 lawsuits that were filed to contest the results were unsuccessful because of a lack of evidence, with many dismissed by Judges that were Trump appointees. Also recounts in several states, including a hand recount in Arizona confirmed the results. I am reminded of the words of the author James Lee Burke--"...there are people who are not only uneducable but take pride in their ignorance and their potential for violence." Willful ignorance is not a trait I want in the governor for our state.

Dan Strausbaugh

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

