Letter: Governor's emergency powers
View Comments

Letter: Governor's emergency powers

In the article on July 7th about limiting the governors emergency powers, Rep Finchem seems to have missed the point. Relying on state legislatures and politicians for their “advice and consent” about something they know little about, is how we got into this prolonged coronavirus situation in the first place. If our representatives were concerned about the welfare of the people, they would pass a law requiring the state in public health matters to FOLLOW the advice of epidemiologist and scientists, regardless of politics. And as to providing “evidence as to whether an emergency exists’, where have these legislators been for the last 5 months.

Ira Leavitt

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News