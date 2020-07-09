Letter: Governor's emergency powers

In the article on July 7th about limiting the governors emergency powers, Rep Finchem seems to have missed the point. Relying on state legislatures and politicians for their “advice and consent” about something they know little about, is how we got into this prolonged coronavirus situation in the first place. If our representatives were concerned about the welfare of the people, they would pass a law requiring the state in public health matters to FOLLOW the advice of epidemiologist and scientists, regardless of politics. And as to providing “evidence as to whether an emergency exists’, where have these legislators been for the last 5 months.
Ira Leavitt
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!