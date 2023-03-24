With Immigrants flooding our borders, zany legislators debating which pornographic books are essential reading for our youth, and losers of the last election still clinging on for attention, thank goodness Gov. Hobbs has priorities straight.

Her courageous steps to end the scourge and oppression of hair discrimination will go a long way to solving a vexing issue of our time.

What is next for her ambitious social agenda; a cure for baldness?

Jay Allen

Downtown