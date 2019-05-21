A review of diets is definitely needed. My son recommended a low-carb diet that deserves attention. It allows me to lose body fat while keeping muscle mass--the key is keeping a healthy blood-sugar level around the clock.
Each meal ideally includes a healthy amount of protein, a non-starchy vegetable, and fats or oils. Low carbs are the cornerstone, but having proteins and oils available to assist insulin is critical to keeping your body a fat-burning machine.
After eight weeks on the diet I lost 49 pounds. My blood pressure and blood sugar came down, I had more energy, and I was more alert. Hopefully I have reduced my chance of diabetes, heart attack and stroke.
Walter Mann
Northwest side
