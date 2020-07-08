Letter: GPLET's

I was surprised to see the guest editorial [6/6/20] by Brian Flagg of the Casa Maria Catholic Worker House calling for a moratorium on the continued use of GPLET’s in Tucson — granting of government property tax exemptions for private downtown developers. Surprising because GPLETs seems to be such a forbearing entity that they are barely noted — no less investigated. Yet just on June 25th the Arizona Republic published an article titled “Phoenix gave illegal tax break to developer of downtown … judge rules.”
It noted a Maricopa Superior Court Judge ruling that their GPLET was an illegal tax break which gave "grossly disproportionate” benefits to developers while overburdening everyone else who must make up the missing tax revenue. The judge suggested a “death knell” for future GPLET’s. Yet Tucson continues with these crazy subsidies even in the face of economic depression.
You would never know any of this by reading or watching local media. Are you afraid?
Scott D Egan
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
