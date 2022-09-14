 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Gracias Governor Ducey!

  • Comments

This is what the human smugglers & drug traffickers South of the United States border are saying to Governor Ducey’s newly placed shipping containers filling in the gaps of the incomplete border wall on the U.S. / Mexico border. Why are they thanking our illustrious Governor? We all know that these smugglers and traffickers are very industrious and innovative when it comes to getting humans and drugs across our border. All these smugglers & traffickers have to do is cut a hole in the container on the Mexico side using a cutting torch, angle grinder, or reciprocating saw. Once inside, they now make another hole on the opposite U.S. side of the container, while using the inside of the container to conceal their cutting. They now make jib doors out of the cut pieces of metal. Once the large holes are cut and jib doors in place, the smugglers & traffickers can now move their hidden stored loads out of the container and into the U.S..

People are also reading…

Max LaPlante

Southeast side

Max LaPlante

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: recycling plastics

Thank you to Steve Kozachik for piloting the special plastics recycling! It is frightening how much plastic we use on a daily basis and reward…

Letter: Remember His Words

As the rumpista traitors go through another endless cycle of fabrications several things come to mind. When someone is video taped they create…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News