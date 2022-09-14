Letter: Gracias Governor Ducey!

This is what the human smugglers & drug traffickers South of the United States border are saying to Governor Ducey’s newly placed shipping containers filling in the gaps of the incomplete border wall on the U.S. / Mexico border. Why are they thanking our illustrious Governor? We all know that these smugglers and traffickers are very industrious and innovative when it comes to getting humans and drugs across our border. All these smugglers & traffickers have to do is cut a hole in the container on the Mexico side using a cutting torch, angle grinder, or reciprocating saw. Once inside, they now make another hole on the opposite U.S. side of the container, while using the inside of the container to conceal their cutting. They now make jib doors out of the cut pieces of metal. Once the large holes are cut and jib doors in place, the smugglers & traffickers can now move their hidden stored loads out of the container and into the U.S..