Letter: Graduations
Letter: Graduations

To the graduates of 2020, I want to congratulate you for your resilience, your creativity and your ability to roll with the recent situations that life has dealt you. I am living vicariously through your graduation ceremonies, commencement speeches, and planned future activities. I have been glued to my television as many of your events are broadcast to my living room where I sit mostly in quarantine. As a past owner of a professional engineering company I looked for individuals with your qualities to hire as engineers and scientists. Please continue in your academics and life skills and when looking for a job or need a reference letter, please call me. Remember that life is a journey and not a destination.

John (Jay) Van Echo

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

