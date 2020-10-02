Letter: Graffiti abatement based on politics

Political graffiti has been painted on a common wall in our neighborhood. In the past, graffiti on our walls has been painted over quickly, usually by the county. This time however, repeated calls to Ally Miller's office by numerous homeowners have resulted in silence, The calls have not been returned.
My respect for Miller has plummeted. While her antics at supervisors meetings are interesting, 3-2 votes are not her fault. But the other part of her job is constituent services and her blatant disregard for our problems is on her. Now Miller has endorsed Steve Spain and it has been embraced. We don't need more of the same poor representation. I will not vote for Mr. Scott in this race but also won't vote for Steve Spain and continued neglect of the citizens. I need to sit this one out. I encourage Dist.1 voters to do the same.
Harry Osborne
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
