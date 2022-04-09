 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Grammar police at it again

  • Comments

Re: the March 5 letter "Correct pronunciation of Sahuarita."

I was amused by the letter to the Editor. I understand the writer's frustration at people pronouncing it "Sa-ri-ta," but she and others should keep in mind that "rules" of pronunciation evolve with the language as does usage in general. A word pronounced over and over will begin to suffer the ill effects of "lazy" pronunciation, (especially of multi-syllabic words) and city names are examples. Would she castigate citizens of Milwaukee for pronouncing it "Mwaukee" as they do? And should someone start a "campaign" to correct this atrocity? Language usage police abound, but language evolves--including pronunciation, and attempts at forcing that change are futile.

Jeffrey St. Clair

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Border Invasion

Wake up, Arizona! Judging by the contents of these pages, we are fixated on investigating crime at the Oscars and settling old scores with Don…

Letter: Hudbay/Rosemont Copper

Is Hudbay/Rosemont Copper Company’s plan to recharge Central Arizona Project (CAP) water at the City of Tucson/CAP facility on Pima Mine Road …

Letter: A Reality Check

Karrin Taylor Robson's "For Governor" commercials raise a number of questions. First, if elected, how will a state governor finish the border …

Letter: Chuck's Sneaky Exit

Long time Pima County administrator Chuck Huckleberry "officially" retires July 4th, 2021 but the folks responsible for his employment, the Co…

Letter: Tucson Treasure

This past Sunday we were treated to an outstanding performance of the musical, Rent, put on by the Arts Express Theatre. After many years of m…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News