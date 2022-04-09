Letter: Grammar police at it again

I was amused by the letter to the Editor. I understand the writer's frustration at people pronouncing it "Sa-ri-ta," but she and others should keep in mind that "rules" of pronunciation evolve with the language as does usage in general. A word pronounced over and over will begin to suffer the ill effects of "lazy" pronunciation, (especially of multi-syllabic words) and city names are examples. Would she castigate citizens of Milwaukee for pronouncing it "Mwaukee" as they do? And should someone start a "campaign" to correct this atrocity? Language usage police abound, but language evolves--including pronunciation, and attempts at forcing that change are futile.