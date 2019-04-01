In my lifetime, I have probably driven past hundreds of road construction projects. These days in Tucson, having the road to your house paved is an event worth celebrating. I live off Starr Pass and Greasewood. Granite Construction Company removed old road and put down a new road for two miles down Starr Pass and two miles down La Cholla in about one month! We needed the road fixed so badly that I actually exhibited patience during construction, which is not my specialty. Traffic control was good, and the crews were careful and courteous. It is a little unusual to be so excited and grateful for road paving, but in Tucson is it a big deal. Granite "Rocks" . Thanks!
Richard Bechtold
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.