Following their pathetic, politically motivated vote to terminate the federal Stonegarden grant to assist the Sheriff's department with immigration enforcement, Supervisors Richard Elías, Ramón Valadez and Sharon Bronson should have held a celebratory picnic at the Pancho Villa statue. After all, Villa was someone who entered this country illegally years ago and murdered American citizens. This is obviously a result that these three would like to replicate in our community today.
Tobin Rosen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.