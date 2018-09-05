Following their pathetic, politically motivated vote to terminate the federal Stonegarden grant to assist the Sheriff's department with immigration enforcement, Supervisors Richard Elías, Ramón Valadez and Sharon Bronson should have held a celebratory picnic at the Pancho Villa statue. After all, Villa was someone who entered this country illegally years ago and murdered American citizens. This is obviously a result that these three would like to replicate in our community today.

Tobin Rosen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments