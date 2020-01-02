Letter: Grateful for the Star

What a pleasure to wake up to the Star’s Dec. 31 edition! The section on the year’s best snapshots was captivating in the photos’ subject matter, composition and emotional impact. It’s good to be reminded of the skill of professional photographers. The December Time Machine was fascinating in its documentation of times past. I was sobered by “The US Grimly Joins World War Lineup” (Dec. 12, 1941) and I wasn’t aware of the Dec. 19, 1967 plane crash that killed 15 people outside of Davis Monthan.
My wife and I have been a subscriber to the Star for 41 years. Every morning, without fail, we start our day by sitting together with our tea and coffee and read and exchange sections of the paper.
In this age of 24-hour access to news and the closing of many newspapers across the country, I am grateful that Tucson still has a daily paper that informs and entertains while promoting the opinions of the citizens of Southern Arizona.
Peter Bourque
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.