Letter: gratitude

I am sticking close to home because of my age and the virus, so getting the morning paper is one of the highlights of the day! I appreciate the sports writers who have had to turn historian. I appreciate the businesses who have taken out ads to keep everything going. I appreciate whoever is getting up in the middle of the night to deliver my paper, and especially those of you who are working all night to write it. Several of the cartoonists start my day with a great chuckle. And, my Covid 19 scrapbook of interesting tidbits benefits greatly from the Arizona Star. Thanks to all of you.
Judith Billings
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
