You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: gratitude
View Comments

Letter: gratitude

I am sticking close to home because of my age and the virus, so getting the morning paper is one of the highlights of the day! I appreciate the sports writers who have had to turn historian. I appreciate the businesses who have taken out ads to keep everything going. I appreciate whoever is getting up in the middle of the night to deliver my paper, and especially those of you who are working all night to write it. Several of the cartoonists start my day with a great chuckle. And, my Covid 19 scrapbook of interesting tidbits benefits greatly from the Arizona Star. Thanks to all of you.

Judith Billings

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Editorial Critique

It is important to note a recent Letter to the Editor titled "Why middle America leans right". Publishing such a letter reflects poorly on the…

Local-issues

Letter: An uncaring world

A University of Arizona football player identified problems needing fixing and explained why he is not given proper credit for his football pr…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News