Letter: gratitude

I wish to commend the staff at Steve Kozachiks office as I feel they went above and beyond in helping me.

I read a couple months ago about Steves effort to decrease the waste material stream by accepting non-recyclable plastic to be converted to construction blocks. This morning I decided to take my collection to the Ward 6 office.

Foolishly, I dropped my car keys into the mammoth blue bin. The ladies in the office responded to my concern first by offering to ask Environmental Services to open the bin. We decided to examine the situation and the staff arrived with a step ladder, a rake, and a long pole. Mounting the ladder the most spry of us reached in and retrieved my keys almost immediately. What wonderful service!

I hope many citizens join in this experiment.

Thank you,

Jan Foiles

west side

Jan Foiles

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

