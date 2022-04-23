Letter: Gray or Yellow Water?

Yesterday, April 6th, I'm driving west on Tanque Verde and on the other side of the roadway I see an adult bike rider, decked out in his riding apparel standing next to a wall and behind a thin tree urinating on the exterior wall of a home at the lakes at castle rock. I slow down because I see an SUV with children inside come through the gate to exit the community and they look over at the bike rider urinating, he laughs, turns to his fellow rider who then steps up to the wall to do the same, all while the children inside the van watch. Five minutes or less in the opposite direction are restaurants and retail stores that have bathrooms. Well dogs urinate on trees so I guess there is not much difference when a bike rider does it. Except that the dog doesn't know he is involved in indecent conduct or tresspass, maybe those bike riders were ignorant of that fact as well.