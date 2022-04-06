Letter: Gray Water Policy Failure Rests with City

The problem with Tucson’s moribund gray water ordinance is a lack of vision and scope on the part of the City. The ordinance needs to move beyond requiring stub-outs to mandating builders install a complete gray water system in any new build. This policy could be phased in over a period of several years, with a bonus to builders installing gray water systems ahead of the deadline in the form of a discount on permit fees. Additionally, educating Tucson water users about gray water benefits and incentives in the form of inserts into water bills should be implemented, along with coordinating with Pima County. By radically increasing use of gray water to provide irrigation to trees in new builds, heat island effects would also be reduced. Only by “normalizing” the installation and use of gray water systems will we be able to reach critical water conservation goals necessary to keep our community liveable.