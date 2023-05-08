I love fairs. Before COVID the Pima County exhibits were getting sparse and the fair was deteriorating. And then COVID. We went to the fair this year and there were lots of exhibits. They were really good. The animal exhibits were great. The shows were super and the vendors were great too. The rodeo was so much fun and there were a lot of good contestants. Kuddos to all the staff and volunteers. My son was going to take me home and go back for the concert that night but the traffic was backed up for miles with people on their way to the fairgrounds so he changed his mind. What a joy to have some public entertainment that most people can afford instead of paying $100 a ticket. Good job. I am looking forward to next year. Thanks to everyone who put on such a good event.