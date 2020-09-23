 Skip to main content
Letter: Great emergency service
Letter: Great emergency service

Saturday night a good friend, who has dementia, walked away from his home. He normally uses a walker or a cane. He took neither. His wife called me. I told her to call 911 while I went looking for him. Within one half hour we had 8 or 10 Pima County patrol cars looking for him. Shortly there was a fixed wing plane, a helicopter, 2 squads of search and rescue teams and 2 search dogs assisting. My friend had wandered about a mile, went into the backyard of an unoccupied home and fell. Eventually the police made cell phone contact with him but he had no idea where he was. Using cell phone trackers and a dog the police found him. An ambulance arrived to check him out and take him home. He could have died.

We in Tucson are fortunate to have excellent fire, police, EMC and emergency rescue service. Thanks to all these wonderful people.

Craig Littlefield

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

