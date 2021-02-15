 Skip to main content
Letter: Great Health care workers
After a recent stay in two local hospitals i wish to acknowledge the great care and help of these heroes who work in the health care system. These folks work long shifts and care for the sick and injured with out complaint and always seem to have a care for patients they care for. I wish to thank all of them and congratulate a group of dedicated workers from docs to the people cleaning the floors and schlepping equipment and patients from one place to another.

We are lucky to have such a great group of people in our midst and wish to publicly thank them for all the dedication and help they provide for the poor wages and long hours they endure. THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR HELP AND CARE

This includes the great people who are involved with the vaccination program at TMC they were just great.

Donald Shelton

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

