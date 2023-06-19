Thursday's paper was a joy to read with so much good news; the tens of millions of dollars Arizona is investing to combat homelessness, Tucson's long needed ban of non-recreational grass in new development projects and the very cool Pollinator Initiative by the federal General Services Administration. Finally, although Thursday's paper didn't have this great news yet in its front page article, I knew from other sources that the Supreme Court acted properly in protecting the Voting Acts Right in the Alabama gerrymandering case. Thanks for bringing us articles that let us maintain hope and optimism.