Tom Vana's opinion on "Stars viewpoint often one sided" is absolutely spot on! After being a subscriber for 30 years, and enjoying having a newspaper every morning of the week, we finally had to "let it go". My husband and myself spent many a morning, before heading to work, shaking our heads and laughing at the opinions on the Letters to the Editor section. Opinion Editor, Sarah Garrecht Gassen, and I have been in disagreement before on the guidelines of letters printed. Guidelines, of letters by the same writer, not be published more than once a month, is hardly ever followed. The guideline, opinions must be factual and on special interest or expertise on a subject. This guideline is hardly followed because many letters are just name calling and bashing our President, or his supporters. The guideline of stating easily verifiable, or libelous statements, or name calling will be rejected, is overlooked in 90% of the comments. They are printed. We stopped our subscription, sorry, not sorry.
holly stohmann
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.