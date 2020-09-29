Letter: Great Roads

I moved to Green Valley a little over 3 years ago. As an avid cyclist I ride nearly every day on our local roads, many of which are in really bad shape. Recently I noticed a large number of Steve Christy for Pima County Supervisor campaign signs. It seems like they are everywhere. The one sign that I find ironic is his "Love This Great Road" one which is placed on a number of recently repaved local roads as well as a couple of really bad ones. What's ironic about it is the choice of which roads have been repaved recently - and the ones that have not. Last year a section of La Canada from Continental to Mission Twin Buttes was completely redone. But La Canada from Esperanza to Continental is in horrible shape. What is most troublesome is I doubt that the repaved section gets more that 1 or 2 % of the traffic that the Esperanza to Continental section gets. The question is - why?
Charles Racine
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
