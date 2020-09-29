 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Great Roads
View Comments

Letter: Great Roads

I moved to Green Valley a little over 3 years ago. As an avid cyclist I ride nearly every day on our local roads, many of which are in really bad shape. Recently I noticed a large number of Steve Christy for Pima County Supervisor campaign signs. It seems like they are everywhere. The one sign that I find ironic is his "Love This Great Road" one which is placed on a number of recently repaved local roads as well as a couple of really bad ones. What's ironic about it is the choice of which roads have been repaved recently - and the ones that have not. Last year a section of La Canada from Continental to Mission Twin Buttes was completely redone. But La Canada from Esperanza to Continental is in horrible shape. What is most troublesome is I doubt that the repaved section gets more that 1 or 2 % of the traffic that the Esperanza to Continental section gets. The question is - why?

Charles Racine

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News