Re: the March 4 article "Stories from Parkland inspire Festival of Books audience."
Kudos to Norma Coile, who patiently waited more than 30 minutes after the Tucson Festival of Books ended to observe the unfolding story of 9-year-old Mateo Richman’s hero worship of the Parkland survivors’ activism depicted in Dave Cullen’s book, "Parkland." Mateo wants to grow up to be like the Parkland survivors in response to the 2012 death of his 6-year-old cousin, Avielle, at the Sandy Hook school massacre.
That story angle demonstrates excellent journalism. It is the kind of journalistic writing that Roy Peter Clark, a writing speaker at the TFOB Arizona Daily Star tent for several years would praise. But my kudos convert to kazoos with the story’s accompanying photo. Who paired Coile’s carefully crafted story with a photo of Ed Asner and David Kaplan taking a selfie? How are the story and photo connected? Go back to j-school, page editor.
Melanie Wallendorf
Midtown
