Greatness Is Up To You

Making America great again is but a chapter

in everyone’s personal book,

Historically it depends on where one

chooses to look.

Older folks find greatness in looking

at the end of the Second World War,

Younger hockey fans on the Russian defeat,

and the Olympic score.

There are many more who in 1964,

looked to Congress with patriotic pride

for passing a Civil Rights Bill,

acknowledging equality for the other side.

Greatness can be said to be always viewed

through the lens of one’s eyes,

We can focus on the ugliness of our nature

or celebrate the beauty of blue skies.

Fill your book with negatives of the past

looking to one’s future clouded with strife,

then America’s greatness will always lack

a positive view, never to feel blessed by

the Red, White, and Blue.

Make America Great Again is up to you!

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

