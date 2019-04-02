Greatness Is Up To You
Making America great again is but a chapter
in everyone’s personal book,
Historically it depends on where one
chooses to look.
Older folks find greatness in looking
at the end of the Second World War,
Younger hockey fans on the Russian defeat,
and the Olympic score.
There are many more who in 1964,
looked to Congress with patriotic pride
for passing a Civil Rights Bill,
acknowledging equality for the other side.
Greatness can be said to be always viewed
through the lens of one’s eyes,
We can focus on the ugliness of our nature
or celebrate the beauty of blue skies.
Fill your book with negatives of the past
looking to one’s future clouded with strife,
then America’s greatness will always lack
a positive view, never to feel blessed by
the Red, White, and Blue.
Make America Great Again is up to you!
Don Weaver
Midtown
