Letter: Greedy Tucson?

The city of Tucson has suddenly become quite greedy. Proposing water rate hikes for all outside the city limits with little or no justification. I understand that water is becoming more of an issue in this region but to penalize a select group certainly lacks fairness.
Not to mention recent complaining about not getting its 'fair share' of RTA funding. The RTA has been one of the few successes for the city / county and should, must continue with its mission. A recent article stated that the city is already getting 67% of the benefits of RTA so what's the complaint?
DUANE BROWNELL
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.