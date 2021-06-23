 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Greedy Tucson?
View Comments

Letter: Greedy Tucson?

  • Comments

The city of Tucson has suddenly become quite greedy. Proposing water rate hikes for all outside the city limits with little or no justification. I understand that water is becoming more of an issue in this region but to penalize a select group certainly lacks fairness.

Not to mention recent complaining about not getting its 'fair share' of RTA funding. The RTA has been one of the few successes for the city / county and should, must continue with its mission. A recent article stated that the city is already getting 67% of the benefits of RTA so what's the complaint?

DUANE BROWNELL

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "The Shot"

This is an open letter to all the anti-vac people out there. I am old enough to remember when we eliminated Polio because everyone got treated…

Local-issues

Letter: Water privilege

I absolutely love to read the cartoons by Fitzsimmons. His wit and humor hit the nail on the head for me most of the time. Todays 6/16/2021 ca…

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona Mines

Because the Hudbay mining company is so interested in the Rosemont mine area a simple question arises. If Hudbay is willing to spend $billions…

Local-issues

Letter: Divide and Conquer

Thank God Ducey was not Governor when I was a kid during the Polio epidemic. His poor political behavior spread the Covid contagion for the pa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News