 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Green Energy = Death
View Comments

Letter: Green Energy = Death

  • Comments

The recent Texas winter storm problem shows that moving too fast to Green Energy can kill people. It also shows that Green Energy (Wind and Solar) is not enough. Something else is needed to provide electricity. Without electricity people die. In Texas, the snow and ice stopped Solar from producing electricity. Then the ice and freezing weather caused the wind turbines to freeze up and stop producing electricity. The next lesson from Texas is that moving too fast to Green Energy is dangerous. The emphasis on getting Green Energy caused a reduction in upkeep of other ways of producing electricity. Thus when Solar and Wind went off line, the other options were not ready to surge and take their place. As a result, people died. Tucson needs to rethink its move to 100% Green Energy.

Arthur Denny

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News