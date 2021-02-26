Letter: Green Energy = Death

The recent Texas winter storm problem shows that moving too fast to Green Energy can kill people. It also shows that Green Energy (Wind and Solar) is not enough. Something else is needed to provide electricity. Without electricity people die. In Texas, the snow and ice stopped Solar from producing electricity. Then the ice and freezing weather caused the wind turbines to freeze up and stop producing electricity. The next lesson from Texas is that moving too fast to Green Energy is dangerous. The emphasis on getting Green Energy caused a reduction in upkeep of other ways of producing electricity. Thus when Solar and Wind went off line, the other options were not ready to surge and take their place. As a result, people died. Tucson needs to rethink its move to 100% Green Energy.
Arthur Denny
Northeast side
