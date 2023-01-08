Letter: Green Energy Needs Copper

I am writing to express my full support for Green Energy Needs Copper. The new American Battery Factory coming to Tucson is a fantastic opportunity for Pima County to solidify itself as a green energy hub. However, without a strong supply of copper, we need to meet our green energy goals. Pima County residents clearly recognized the importance of supporting the copper industry, but new projects that will supply copper clean energy rely on. The Tucson Metro Chamber recently released a poll showing strong local support for copper mining 66% support and in particular for the the proposed Copper World project 52%. Copper and Green Energy are inseparable, Supporting the mining industry and bringing new projects online, like the Copper World project, will help attract more green energy businesses, it will ensure Arizona can meet our Green Energy goals.