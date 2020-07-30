You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Green Party not mentioned!
In your recent election coverage, the Pima Green Party was never mentioned. Myself and Mike Cease are running for District 4 Board of Supervisors and County Superintendent of Schools respectively. The Pima Green Party is proud to have two candidates in the elections this year. And in the future please mention the Pima Green Party in your election coverage.

William Peterson

East side

