Thanks, Tim Stellar for your serious piece about the "green shirt guy". The media picked up on the story without adding much context, not surprising in our current "news as reality show" moment. If we are so much a country of laws that we can separate families and put children in cages, why doesn't calling 911 on a person illegally entering a facility she is barred from yield HER incarceration?
Thanks too for information about the criminally racist acts by the organizer of the homeless camp near Santa Rita Park. I am glad he is in jail, and his spiritual compatriot Harrison should be too. For that matter, now that the Phoenix FBI has announced its concerns about conspiracy theorists and domestic extremists, Donal Trump should be nervous the next time he comes to the state of Arizona. Surely if we can lock up babies because of our love of law and order, we ought to be locking up criminals too, shouldn't we? Let the kids free, jail Trump.
betts* putnam-hidalgo
Downtown
