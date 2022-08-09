Letter: Green Valley Hospital employees need our help

Re: the Aug. 7 article "Employees of closed hospital left without pay."

Having worked in and around hospital/healthcare administration for over 50 years, I was appalled to see the article "Employees of closed hospital left without pay" on the front page of this morning's edition. The item refers to the recent closure of the former Green Valley Hospital, more recently renamed the Santa Cruz Valley Hospital. As reported, the closure was triggered by gross mismanagement by the facility's administrative team.

Due to a series of blatant miscommunications by the former CEO Stephen Harris, roughly 300 employees were abruptly fired and denied large sums of promised payment for services previously rendered. Speaking as a former healthcare administrator, if appears that responsible oversight by the state to prevent this malfeasance was evidently lacking. I hope that a local nonprofit sets up a mechanism to provide financial assistance for the mistreated employees. When that occurs I will happily make my first donation.

John Newport, PhD

Northwest side