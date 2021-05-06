Letter: Greg Hansen Bob Baffert
- Doris Lequieu, Foothills
-
-
- Comments
Related to this story
Most Popular
There is only one purpose for the recount of Maricopa County ballots: to change the honest outcome to one desired by Trumpeteers, by disallowi…
In January, unarmed 19 year old white guy Bradley Lewis, a new Army recruit, holding a key fob, was shot and killed in front of his grandparen…
America held a presidential election last November and my side lost. Here in Arizona the GOP questioned whether voters’ choices had been accur…
Enough. The unfounded and inaccurate character attacks on retired Deputy County Attorney Rick Unklesbay need to stop. I have been an attorney …
Throughout the reporting on the Maricopa Ballot audit by a firm (Cyber Ninjas) that is clearly inexperienced with this type of work, not trans…
Animals are sentient creatures. Zoos are inhumane, especially small zoos.
Where is everyone! Where's the outrage that should be flowing across the state regarding this insane 4th recount of the 2 million Maricopa cou…
When I was a grad student eons ago, I started work on a research project. My faculty advisor told me, “Don’t force your facts into a Procruste…
Every day, I read or listen to the shenanigans the Republicans are pulling on the recount of votes in Maricopa County (can’t be called an audi…
Like David Fitzsimmons, I too lived through the interesting times of Ev Mecham as Governor of the state! We were happy to see Ev vanish into t…
Comments may be used in print.