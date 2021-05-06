 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Greg Hansen Bob Baffert
View Comments

Letter: Greg Hansen Bob Baffert

  • Comments

Thank you, Mr. Hansen for the wonderful write up on Bob Baffert. I have followed our local expert (s) for years and this year's Derby was made even more fun with Hansen's articles.

Doris Lequieu

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Cyber Ningas

Where is everyone! Where's the outrage that should be flowing across the state regarding this insane 4th recount of the 2 million Maricopa cou…

Local-issues

Letter: Not on our dime!

Like David Fitzsimmons, I too lived through the interesting times of Ev Mecham as Governor of the state! We were happy to see Ev vanish into t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News