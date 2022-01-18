Letter: Greg Hansen Got It Wrong

Hansen’s claim that “It’s on fans to bring back McKale Center magic” is totally off base. Attendance has been down and enthusiasm at the games subdued because we're in the middle of a pandemic. UA Athletic Department has failed to make fan’s feel safe while attending basketball games so many fans have stayed home. Several PAC 12 schools require proof of vaccination, mandatory masks and shut down concession stands. Some schools have even closed arenas to fans during the Omicron outbreak. UA continues to allow fans to remove masks while eating or drinking so many eat a tub of popcorn or drink throughout the game, just to get around the mask mandate. UA fans are incredibly supportive and enthusiastic about this year’s team and our new coach, Tommy Lloyd. It’s just a little tough to show that 1990’s “magic” at McKale right now. Be rest assured Greg we are cheering on the CATS this season, it’s just from the safety of our home.
Jan Ochoa
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.